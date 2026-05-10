Delhi: 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in New Usmanpur, police launch probe

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New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death in Gautam Vihar within the limits of New Usmanpur Police Station in the national capital.

Police and the Forensic Science Laboratory visited the crime scene and said that the probe is underway.

The locals nearby stated that three attackers arrived on a scooter and, taking advantage of the darkness, stabbed the victim, following which they fled from the back side of the area.

“This happened in Gautam Vihar, Street Number 4. All we saw was this: some boys arrived here on a scooty–three of them. Taking advantage of the darkness, they spoke to the boy they likely had some sort of argument or dispute with. Within just a few seconds, they fled through the back. We didn’t even realise what weapon was used; the whole thing (stabbing) was over before we could even process what was happening,” the local said.

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Another resident stated that the victim died at the spot of the incident, while the accused are yet to be arrested. He added that the police are taking necessary action in the matter.

“He was a 16-17-year-old boy. I don’t know much else, but he was a very simple, innocent kid who lived in the neighbourhood. He had just stepped out of his house when suddenly, we heard screaming coming from there. Our house is directly opposite theirs. When we looked out to see what happened, we saw three or four boys stabbing him. The boy’s condition was so critical that he passed away right there as he was being brought to the hospital. The motive behind this is still unknown. The attackers haven’t been caught yet, but the police are currently conducting their investigation,” he said.

Further details are awaited.

(Source: ANI)