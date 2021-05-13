New Delhi: The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has recommended on Thursday that all those who have been tested positive for Covid-19 shall postpone their vaccination for six months after recovery.

An advisory group on Covid-19 also recommended today that the gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine can be increased to 12-16 weeks. However no changes have been suggested for Covaxin which remains at four to six weeks.

The pregnant women can take any COVID-19 vaccine and lactating women can also be made eligible for the vaccine dose any time after delivery, added the advisory group.

Earlier, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) had increased the due date of second dose of Serum Institute of India’s Covishield vaccine to six weeks after the first dose. Prior to this, the gap was 28 days (4 weeks).