Defence Secretary given additional charge of DRDO Chairman

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New Delhi: The Government of India has assigned additional charge of the posts of Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development, and Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh following the completion of the tenure of Dr Samir V Kamat.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) issued the orders in this regard on Friday evening. Rajesh Kumar Singh, a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre and the current Defence Secretary, will take over the additional responsibilities from May 31.

“The Competent Authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman, Defence Research Development Organisation to Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, IAS (KL:1989), Secretary, Department of Defence, Ministry of Defence upon completion of tenure of Dr. Samir V. Kamat on 31.05.2026 and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the official order stated.

The order was issued on May 29 by the Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Rajesh Kumar Singh took over as Defence Secretary at South Block in New Delhi on November 1, 2024. Before assuming the post, he had taken charge as Officer on Special Duty (Defence Secretary-designate) on August 20, 2024.

Prior to his appointment as Defence Secretary, Singh served as Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry from April 24, 2023, to August 20, 2024.

Earlier, he also held the post of Secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying.

During his career in the Union Government, Singh held several key positions, including Director (Works and Urban Transport) in the Ministry of Urban Development, Commissioner (Lands) in the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Joint Secretary in the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, and Chief Vigilance Officer of the Food Corporation of India.

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He also served in important positions in the Kerala government, including Secretary, Urban Development, and later Finance Secretary.

Dr Samir V Kamat, who has been serving as Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development, and Chairman of DRDO since August 25, 2022, will complete his tenure on May 31, 2026.

His tenure had been extended multiple times beyond the normal age of superannuation.

An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and The Ohio State University, USA, Dr Kamat joined DRDO in 1989. Before taking over as Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO, he served as Director General (Naval Systems and Materials).

Dr Kamat is a Fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) and the Institution of Engineers India (IEI). He has received several honours, including the Distinguished Alumni Award from IIT Kharagpur, the Metallurgist of the Year Award from the Ministry of Steel, and the Scientist of the Year Award from DRDO.

He has also published more than 180 papers in international peer-reviewed journals.

(ANI)