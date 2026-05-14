Defence Minister Rajnath Singh downsizes his convoy size to less than half, following PM Modi’s appeal

Advertisement

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has decided to downsize his convoy to less than half its original size, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to conserve fuel amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Alongside the Defence Minister, several Ministers have moved to significantly downsize their security convoys to conserve fuel.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu ordered an immediate 50 per cent reduction in the number of vehicles in his convoy during district tours.

During a review meeting with the Director General of Police (DGP) and senior Intelligence officials, the CM directed that the restraint take effect immediately. He further instructed ministers, public representatives, and VIPs to minimise the use of official vehicles, emphasising that these savings measures are essential to navigate current fiscal pressures.

Similarly, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has decided to restrict his fleet to the bare minimum required for security.

“Until the next order, only essential security vehicles will be included in my cavalcade. I have also resolved to work without any vehicles for one day a week,” CM Saini stated.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister directed all state ministers and departmental officers to limit vehicle use and urged MLAs to conduct maximum meetings via virtual mediums, travelling only when necessary. He also appealed to the citizens of Haryana to utilise public transport as much as possible to contribute to the national fuel-saving campaign.

Earlier, PM Modi, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad, urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases.

He stressed the need to reduce dependence on imports and said every household should cut down on edible oil consumption and move towards natural farming to help save foreign currency and protect the environment.

Highlighting the burden of fertiliser imports, the Prime Minister said India spends a significant amount of foreign exchange on importing chemical fertilisers and urged farmers to reduce their usage.

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible.

(Source: ANI)