Watch: Defective helicopter being airlifted by Chopper falls from mid-air in Kedarnath

Bhubaneswar: A broken down helicopter was torn to pieces after it fell from mid-air while it was being airlifted from Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath to Gauchar by an another chopper. The video of the incident was captured via a mobile phone camera.

According to reports, the defective helicopter was being operated by a private company. The helicopter was being transported for repair with the help of a MI-17 chopper when the towing rope broke down mid air, leading the free fall of the helicopter. The helicopter crashed near the Mandakini River in Lincholi. Thankfully, no one was injured in this accident. There was no passenger or luggage on the helicopter, the official said, adding that a rescue team was at the spot.

An official stated that the helicopter was being taken to Gauchar airstrip for repair with the help of MI-17 aircraft. However, the MI-17 started losing balance due to the weight of the helicopter and wind. So, it was decided that the helicopter had to be dropped near Tharu camp.

Watch video here:

केदारनाथ में हादसे का शिकार हुआ हेलीकॉप्टर, टोचन चेन टूटने की वजह से हुआ क्रैश A helicopter which was being airlifted by Mi-17 aircraft to Gauchar airstrip for repair work, crashes in #Kedarnath #helicopter #crash #Uttrakhand Source: Viral Video / X pic.twitter.com/oBAYNT5qlE — Dhruv Brahmbhatt (@Barot351991) August 31, 2024

He said the private helicopter had made an emergency landing near the Kedarnath helipad due to some technical faults in May.The chopper was reportedly used to ferry passengers to Kedarnath temple.

Meanwhile, the number of pilgrims going to Kedarnath has dropped significantly due to bad weather since July 31. More than 33 lakh pilgrims have so far visited the Himalayan temples.