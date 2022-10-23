‘Deepotsav’ begins with Lord Ram’s ‘Rajyabhishek’ in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: The Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya began on Sunday as Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman arrived on the ‘Pushpak viman’ (helicopter) amidst showering of petals.

They were welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who performed their ‘Rajyabhishek’ on the stage. State ministers, senior party leaders and saints also followed the ritual.

All ministers were seen wearing saffron turbans on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, 16 tableaus were taken out of which 11 had been prepared by the state information department and five were digital.

The tableaus chronicled the life of Lord Ram from his childhood to his ‘Rajyabhishek’.