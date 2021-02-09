New-Delhi: The Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu an accused in the January 26 Republic Day violence case, has been arrested on Tuesday, the Delhi Police Special Cell said.

Sidhu is accused of instigating the farmers during the tractor rally on Republic Day.

Last week, the Delhi Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each for information on Sidhu and two of his associates.

Deep Sidhu was in contact with a woman friend and actor who lives in California. He used to make videos and send it to her, and she used to upload them on his Facebook account, said Delhi Police Cell.

The 36-year-old uploaded two videos on his facebook page claiming that people on their own marched towards the Red Fort from all the Delhi borders on January 26.