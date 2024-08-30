Deep depression over Kachchh coast, cyclonic storm likely

Gujarat: There has been a deep depression over the Kachchh coast and northeast Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during the next six hours.

Thereafter, it would continue to move nearly west-northwestwards over the northeast Arabian Sea away from the Indian coast during the subsequent two days said India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Reports further said that, a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over West central adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal. The low pressure area over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha moved west-northwestwards.

This became a Well Marked Low pressure area over the same region at 0830 hours IST of 30th August, 2024. It is likely to move further west-northwestwards towards north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts, intensify into a depression over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal during next 36 hours.

