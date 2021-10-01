Deep depression intensifies into Cyclonic Storm ‘Shaheen’

New Delhi: The deep depression over northeast Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast has intensified into a Cyclonic Storm ‘Shaheen’ at 5.30 am this morning, informed India Meteorological Department. Reportedly, it is very likely to further intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 24 hours.

Although, Cyclone Shaheen will not cross the Indian coast, it is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rain over Kutch and Saurashtra region, added IMD reports.

Earlier, the depression had intensified into deep depression about 255 km west-northwest of Devbhoomi Dwarka (Gujarat), 180 km south-southwest of Karachi (Pakistan) and 660 km east-southeast of Chabahar Port (Iran) at 11.30 pm on Thursday.

Rainfall activity is likely to increase over south Peninsular India from October 1 with heavy rain over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during till October 4.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into north & adjoining central Arabian Sea and along & off Gujarat & north Maharashtra coasts from 30th September till 2nd October 2021.

Meanwhile, a public holiday has been declared in the metropolis for today. “All offices, educational institutions, and businesses will remain closed except essential services, businesses and government offices engaged in rain emergency relief activities,” stated the notification issued by the Commissioner Karachi.

