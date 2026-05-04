Decision day for West Bengal: security tightened across Kolkata as counting centres gear up amid political tensions

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Kolkata: As, it is the decision day for the high-stakes 294-seat West Bengal elections, security across several counting centres was heightened in Kolkata.

Bhabanipur, which is among the most hot seat in West Bengal due to political battle between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, heavy police were deployed outside the Sakhawat Memorial School counting centre in the region. Apart from Bhabanipur, similar visuals emerged from Netaji Indoor Stadium and Chief Electoral Officer’s office.

Counting agents from both BJP and TMC continued to arrive at Sakhawat Memorial College counting centre in Bhabanipur.

A verbal spat broke out between polling agents of both parties, in which TMC alleged of not allowed to take files and pen inside the counting centre, however, the same was allowed to BJP polling agents.

“They are not allowing us to take files or pens inside, but the BJP polling agents are allowed to take them inside. Rules should be the same for everyone. We are the people of Mamata Banerjee. There is no bigger identity than this,” a TMC polling agent said.

On the other hand, the BJP accused the TMC polling agents of not carrying identity cards for entering the polling station. “They are not carrying their ID cards. We are wearing our ID cards. They are creating a ruckus unnecessarily. BJP is winning with a majority in West Bengal and even in Bhabanipur,” the BJP polling agent said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) have also made also the preparations for the result day of West Bengal elections and shared some visuals from the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University counting centre in Ballugunge.

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“All preparations in place for counting day West Bengal Elections 2026 Glimpses of Media Centre of 161 Ballygunge Assembly Constituency under DEO Kolkata South at the Counting Venue at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University,” the ‘X’ post from ECI said.

Apart from West Bengal the stage is set for the counting of votes in the 2026 Assembly elections across three key states, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Union Territory of Puducherry.

The process will commence with the counting of postal ballots at 8:00 am, followed by EVM counting from 8:30 am. Round-wise results will be updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the official Election Commission portal.

In West Bengal, arguably the most fiercely contested battleground, the atmosphere remained charged till the final hours. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari struck a spiritual note ahead of counting, saying, “I offered prayers at the Lakshmi Narayan Temple. God is with us. A government that protects the interests of Sanatan Dharma is coming.”

The BJP has projected confidence in unseating the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), with several leaders claiming that a wave of change is imminent.

On the other side, the TMC has doubled down on its assertion that Mamata Banerjee is headed for a comfortable return. Party leader Kunal Ghosh claimed, “Mamata Banerjee is coming back with more than 200 seats,” while also raising concerns about arrangements for counting agents, alleging lack of basic facilities such as food and water.

Security remained tight across Kolkata, with senior CRPF officials inspecting strong rooms at Netaji Indoor Stadium. BJP workers gathered outside counting centres, claiming they were there to “safeguard EVMs,” reflecting the deep mistrust between rival camps. Despite the allegations, election officials have reiterated that counting will be conducted in a “free and fair” manner. (ANI)