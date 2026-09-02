Death toll in rain-related incidents in Himachal during monsoon rises to 261

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Shimla: The death toll in Himachal Pradesh due to rain-related incidents in 2026 monsoon season has risen to 261, while 117 roads remained blocked across the state on Wednesday. The state has witnessed heavy rains, landslides and other weather-related incidents.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), the cumulative data for the period from June 30 to September 2 showed that 107 people died in natural disaster-related incidents, including 18 in landslides, 13 in drowning incidents, 11 due to lightning and 35 after falling from steep slopes, rocks or trees.

Another 154 people lost their lives in weather-related road accidents across the hill state.

The monsoon has also caused extensive damage to infrastructure and private property, with the total estimated loss put at Rs 1,20,296 lakh (over Rs 1,202 crore), the SEOC data showed.

A total of 76 houses have been completely destroyed and 142 partially damaged, while 321 shops and cow sheds have also been affected.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has reported losses of Rs 25,861.24 lakh, while damage to the Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV) has been estimated at Rs 530.61 lakh.

At 5 pm on Wednesday, 117 roads were blocked across Himachal Pradesh. The situation had improved from the afternoon, when 174 roads were reported closed due to landslides, debris and other weather-related disruptions.

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Mandi was the worst affected district, with 47 roads blocked, followed by Shimla with 30 and Kullu with 22.

Power and water supply services have also been hit by the continuing adverse weather.

As many as 141 distribution transformer centres (DTRs) were out of service, including 84 in Shimla and 43 in Mandi.

Meanwhile, 51 water supply schemes remained disrupted. Mandi accounted for 40 non-operational schemes, while 11 were affected in Bilaspur.

Emergency maintenance teams, PWD personnel and other field staff have been deployed across the state to clear landslide debris, restore road connectivity and repair essential power and water infrastructure.

The 24×7 State Emergency Operations Centre, operating helpline 1070, is monitoring the situation and coordinating relief and restoration operations.

(Source: ANI)

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