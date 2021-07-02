Death toll crosses 4 lakh mark in India

New Delhi: As many as 853 Covid patients succumb to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by Union Health Ministry on Friday taking the toll to 4,00,312.

India reported 46,617 fresh coronavirus cases that takes the cumulative number of cases to 3,04,58,251.

A total of 59,384 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 2,95,48,302. The recovery rate increases to 97.01 %. The daily active caseload declines to 5,09,637 in last 24 hours, which constitutes 1.67 % of total cases.

As of now, a total of 34,00,76,232 crore citizens of the country have been vaccinated, said reports.

The total number of samples tested up to July 1 is 41,42,51,520 including 18,80,026 samples tested on Thursday, informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).