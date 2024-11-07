Death threat to actor Shah Rukh Khan, see details here

Mumbai: Popular Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan allegedly received a death threat from a person said reliable reports on Thursday. A case has been registered in this regard.

Reports further added that a case has been registered against a person identified as Faizan from Raipur in Chhattisgarh. The case has been registered at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai.

The Offence u/s 308(4), 351(3)(4) BNS has been registered. Details reports awaited in this matter. As per Mumbai Police latest reports, the threat call was placed at Bandra Police Station itself, Rs 50 Lakhs was demanded and a life threat to the actor was made if the payment was not done.

On November 5, threats had been received by the Mumbai Police Traffic Control for Salman Khan. According to reliable reports, actor Salman Khan again received a threat in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi yet again. Mumbai Police Traffic Control has received a threatening message in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi.

The message read as follows, “This is Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother. If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our temple and apologise or give Rs 5 crore. If he does not do this, we will kill him. Our gang is still active.”

The Mumbai police said that the search for the person is underway. The process of registering the case is underway at Worli Police Station. The number from which the message came is being traced by the Mumbai Police.