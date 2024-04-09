Deadline for submission of R&D proposals under National Green Hydrogen Mission extended till April 27

New Delhi: The Deadline for the submission of Research and Development proposals under the National Green Hydrogen Mission was extended till April 27, 2024. The Central Government has extended this deadline.

National Green Hydrogen mission was launched in January last year with an outlay of 19,744 crore rupees up to the financial year 2029-30.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Govt of India has issued Guidelines for implementation of R and D Schemes under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

The R and D scheme seeks to make the production, storage, transportation and utilization of green hydrogen more affordable. It also aims to improve the efficiency, safety and reliability of the relevant processes and technologies involved in the green hydrogen value chain.