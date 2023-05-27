Dead snake found in mid-day meal in Bihar’s Araria, 100 students hospitalized

As many as 100 students were hospitalized after consuming the mid-day meal in Bihar’s Araria district. A dead snake was allegedly found in the meal, officials said.

The children are undergoing treatment and are “out of danger,” the officials added.

Reportedly, the incident took place at a school in Ward No. 21, under Jogbani Nagar Parishad on Saturday.

“All the schoolchildren who consumed mid-day meals have been admitted at Forbesganj sub-divisional hospital, and fortunately, all are safe,” said Araria district education officer (DEO) Rajkumar.

“A probe has been ordered, and those found guilty would not be spared,” he added.

As per the DEO, an NGO was in charge of supplying mid-day meals in the school. The police are seriously looking into the matter and the license of the NGO could be canceled if their involvement is proved.

Meanwhile, as per the first appearance it seems to be a negligence made by the NGO, points out Rajkumar.

According to the reports, a student saw the dead snake while the mid-day meal was being served. Although he alarmed everyone about it, about 100 students had already consumed the meal by then.

“The children are safe, and they will be discharged by the evening,” said the doctors at Forbesganj sub-divisional hospital under whose observation the children are undergoing treatment.

Moreover, a team of officials from the education department and the DEO met the students at the hospital to take note of their health updates. Later, they also visited the school and spoke with teachers and staff.

“We have complained several times to the NGO about the quality of mid-day meals, but they don’t listen,” alleged school teachers.

Keeping their identity discreet, an official from the NGO said, “We don’t know how the dead snake was found in the mid-day meal.”