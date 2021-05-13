New-Delhi: The Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) on Thursday gave permission to Bharat Biotech to conduct clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccines Covaxin on children belonging to the age group of 2 to 18 years.

Bharat Biotech will conduct the trials on 525 healthy volunteers, including AIIMS, Delhi, AIIMS, Patna and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur, the Hyderabad-based firm said.

After critical examination, DCGI has accepted the recommendation of the Subject Expert Commitee (SEC) on Covid-19 and accorded permission to conduct the phase 2-3 clinical trial of Covaxin on the age group 2-18 years.

Earlier the proposal was deliberated in the SEC meeting dated February 24 and the firm was asked to submit a revised clinical trial protocol. Covaxin, indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is being used in adults in India’s ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive.