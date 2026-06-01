Day turns to night as giant sandstorm swallows Bikaner

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New Delhi: A massive dust storm traveled across parts of Rajasthan’s Bikaner district on Saturday, plunging the afternoon sky into a dark, murky, orange-brown, and almost complete darkness. Photos of Bikaner, Churu, Sri Ganganagar, and other districts around it were widely circulated online with social media users dubbing the scene “apocalyptic” or straight out of a disaster movie.

The town was allegedly engulfed by the wall of dust within minutes and was rendered nearly completely invisible. Roads were clogged with huge sand clouds, and a multitude of vehicles had to slow down or pull over to let the winds rage through the city and the street with sand.

Several districts, including Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Nagaur, Sikar, and Sri Ganganagar, were affected by the colossal dust storm. Panic had spread throughout markets, with shopkeepers scrambling to pull down their shops while people hurried out of the blinding storm.

Meteorological experts say that the storm is associated with an ongoing regional weather pattern across Rajasthan and that the monsoon season is entering the state. Meteorologists from the Indian Meteorological Department predicted thunderstorms, squalls, and precipitation in many of the areas with wind speeds between 60 and 70 km/h in many parts.

While the storm resulted in significant disruption, it also provided residents with a much-needed break from the sweltering, nearly 45-degree-plus temperatures that have been plaguing the state for many days. These sorts of storms are a normal occurrence in the pre-monsoon season in a desert, fueled by the hot winds over the desert combined with the changes in weather conditions that are happening over northwest India.

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Photos shared online have shown giant clouds of yellow dust swallowing the city, houses, and vast empty plains of the state, creating a surreal scene that was visible across platforms such as Instagram, X, etc. Many users on the internet were posting their jokes, stating that the conditions were similar to the scenes from “Dune,” while others simply declared it one of the “most apocalyptic” weather incidents to take place in the Indian state this year.

According to the weather forecast, forecasts indicate that several regions are still likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning, and precipitation over the next few days, so citizens are advised to take caution.

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