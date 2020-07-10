Sushant Singh Rajput murder or suicide
Dawood link in Sushant Singh Rajput death mystery !

By KalingaTV Bureau

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been murdered By Dawood Gang, claimed an Ex-RAW Officer named NK Sood in a video.

In the video Sood says that Dawood Ibrahim’s gang threatened Sushant Singh Rajput over phone for which the actor was suffering from mental illness. He also stated that not alone the gang but also few close associates of Sushant are involved in the conspiracy.

NK Sood argues that the CCTV cameras going off, a day before Sushant’s suicide, points towards a pre-planned murder. Besides, to avoid threats from Dawood’s gang, the actor changed as many as 50 sim cards and used to sleep in his car, Sood adds.

Sood points the finger towards Sushant’s servant, his friend Sandip Ssingh and a number of Bollywood biggies.

It is to be noted that on June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai. He left no suicide note and was said to be in depression.

