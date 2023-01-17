Dawood Ibrahim gets married for the second time, sister Haseena Parkar’s son reveals details

In recent news, Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim got married for the second time in Karachi. This time he has gotten married to a Pakistani woman and has also shifted to a new house in Karachi’s Defense area. The information has been revealed by Ali Shah, Ibrahim’s nephew. Ali Shah is the son of Dawood’s sister, Haseena Parkar. Ali Shah gave out with all the information in an interrogation with the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Shah also said that Dawood has not yet divorced his first wife, Mehjabeen. He also claimed having met Mehjabeen back in July 2022, who in turn informed him about Dawood’s second marriage. He even said that Mehjabeen is still in touch with Dawood’s relatives back in India.

Amid investigation, the NIA found a clue that Dawood Ibrahim changed his residential address in Pakistan, few days back. He is currently residing in Karachi. The area he is currently living in, belongs to the Pakistan Defense Ministry.