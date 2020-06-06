Dawood Ibrahim had murdered odia youth: Book by Rakesh Maia
Image credit: indiatoday.in

Dawood Ibrahim Dies Due COVID-19!

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Reports of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s death due to COVID-19 are now making rounds in a section of Indian media.

Earlier on Friday, there were rumours that Dawood Ibrahim and his wife have been tested positive for coronavirus and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pakistan.

“Dawood Ibrahim dies of COVID-19 in Karachi,” tweeted a news channel quoting sources. However, official confirmation over the development is yet to be made either by his family member or the hospital authorities (if he has been admitted).

Earlier, Dawood’s brother Anees Ibrahim had clarified that the Ibrahim couple are doing well and none of their family members have been tested positive for COVID-19.

You might also like
Nation

COVID-19 recovery rate in India stands at 48.20%

Nation

India demands China to remove its troops, structures from Pangong Lake

Nation

Air pollution dropped by 88% during lockdown, turns severe again

Miscellany

These women leaders of Haryana wooed both hearts and votes

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.