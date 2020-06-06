Bhubaneswar: Reports of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s death due to COVID-19 are now making rounds in a section of Indian media.

Earlier on Friday, there were rumours that Dawood Ibrahim and his wife have been tested positive for coronavirus and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pakistan.

“Dawood Ibrahim dies of COVID-19 in Karachi,” tweeted a news channel quoting sources. However, official confirmation over the development is yet to be made either by his family member or the hospital authorities (if he has been admitted).

Earlier, Dawood’s brother Anees Ibrahim had clarified that the Ibrahim couple are doing well and none of their family members have been tested positive for COVID-19.