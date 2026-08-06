Daughters attend father’s funeral on video call, old-age home staff perform last rites

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Haryana: One elderly man’s last journey has left internet users teary-eyed after his final adieus had to be delivered over a video call rather than in person.

Shivcharan Ram Ratan Gupta, who had previously worked as a textile trader, was living in an old-age home in Sonipat, Haryana for nearly a year-and-a-half. After his health started deteriorating, he breathed his last.

His three daughters were informed by the old-age home authorities about their father’s health conditions as well as his demise.

Since they were not in a position to travel to Sonipat, they participated in the funeral via video call, as seen in the viral video. One of his daughters even transferred Rs. 5,100 online and requested the old-age home to complete the last rites on their behalf.

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The staff members, assisted by local residents, performed the funeral while the old man’s daughters watched all the rituals unfold on the phone.

As per the old-age home, Gupta spoke about his daughters often with utmost pride, and had been in touch with them on phone frequently.

Gupta’s body was taken for his eyes donation after his death as per his family’s instructions.

The story has since gathered a lot of traction on social media for the poignant portrayal of familial bonds, elderly care and technology entering even our life’s most emotional times.