Darjeeling Himalayan Railway resumes toy train service from New Jalpaiguri-Darjeeling

Siliguri (West Bengal): Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) resumed its Toy train regular services from New Jalpaiguri station to Darjeeling on Sunday after a long gap. The 87 km long services have been suspended since July 5, 2024 after the railway tracks of the toy train got affected due to the massive landslide.

Surinder Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Katihar, Northeast Frontier Railway said, DHR toy train services are very popular not only in India but also among International tourists. So, many trial runs are conducted on the track before starts the service following the safety of the passengers. We are going to introduce three more engines soon to start more services on the track”.

Josephine Creswell, who came from Australia to ride the toy train and her grandfather George Bekben Cresswell was the general manager (1906-1916) of DHR said, “it’s very exciting for me that I am going to ride a toy train where my grandfather was the GM. I came last year to explore the history but again came with friends to experience it again. It’s a UNESCO site and an asset. The authorities should put more funds into immediate restoration work after receiving any landslides. Regularisation of the services gives you more tourists as well as the business to the people, residing along with the track”.

Punit Pandey, a kid at the station said, “I am very much excited to board the train”. It is noted that the DHR was declared a world heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1999. (ANI)