Dantewada Naxal Attack: Chhattisgarh Police arrests seven Naxalites

Chhattisgarh: At least seven Naxalites including three minors were arrested by Chhattisgarh Police on Sunday in connection with the Dantewada Naxal attack in which 10 DRG jawans and a driver were killed.

According to the report, the three minors have been sent to a juvenile home and four other accused have been sent to judicial remand.

On August 26, Naxalites carried out a IED blast and blew up a police bus carrying a team of the state police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Aranpur, Dantewada. As many as 10 Chhattisgarh police personnel and a bus driver were martyred in this blast. The police team was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation.

Based on the evidence collected from the scene and subsequent investigations, seven Naxalites involved in the incident were arrested.

The arrested Naxalites were active as militia members of Malangir Area Committee of Darbha Division of banned CPI Maoist organization.

Nine Naxal cadres belonging to the Darbha division of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) were named in the FIR registered at Aranpur police station. The IED was reportedly planted two months ago through “a foxhole mechanism” by digging a tunnel.

