Dancer dies of heart attack midway during performance, watch viral video

Jammu: In a tragic incident, a dance artist died of a heart attack midway during performance at the Ganesh Utsav in Bishnah of Jammu. The deceased artiste has been identified as 20-year-old Yogesh Gupta. The video of the incident is going viral on the internet.

In the 2.20-minute long video, it can be seen that Yogesh Gupta, dressed as Goddess Parvati, was performing with enthusiastic moves at the Ganesh Utsav.

In the video which has been shared on the Twitter handle of Narendra Nath Mishra, a journalist, Yogesh Gupta can be seen dropping to the floor of the stage as part of his performance. He collapsed and dropped to the floor of the stage yet again. He could not get up even his legs and hands were seen moving as the music continued playing.

Every onlooker was thinking that Yogesh Gupta continued to remain on the floor of the stage as part of his performance and it was only after another artist dressed as Lord Shiva came on the stage and checked him and called for help after realizing that Yogesh Gupta had breathed his last.

Soon Yogesh Gupta was rushed to the hospital by the crew for treatment. However, the doctors informed them that he had already died of a heart attack before reaching the hospital. A pall of gloom descended on the area following the unfortunate incident.