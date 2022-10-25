Dalit scholar from Kolar becomes first indian to be appointed UNHRC Special Rapporteur

The United Nations Human Right Council has appointed Dr K P Ashwini of Kasaba Kurubarahalli village as special rapporteur.

Dr Ashwini’s appointment has been officially made at the UNHRC’s session which concluded in Geneva on October 7.

She is the first Indian and Asian woman to be appointed to this post for a period of six years from November 1.

She belongs from a Dalit family, She has completed her studies from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi. She is a even a PHD scholar.

She will be working on apartheid policy at the global level, She will be also be working on racial discrimination, xenophobia and intolerance independently. She will advise the UNHRC on these issues and then will submit reports.

Special Rapporteurs (SR) with the UNHRC are independent experts who serve personally and report on human rights from an extensive perspective.