Dalit, Adivasi organisations call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ tomorrow

New Delhi: The Dalit and Adivasi organisations have called for ‘Bharat Bandh’ tomorrow over Supreme Court’s quota ruling. They reportedly are demanding for stronger representation and protection for marginalised communities.

The National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR) has released a list of demands in this regard.

The bandh call has gained support from SC/ST groups in Rajasthan. Authorities have been instructed to take measures to maintain law and order during the protest.

The NACDAOR reportedly has also demanded the immediate release of caste-based data on SC/ST/OBC employees in government services to ensure their accurate representation.