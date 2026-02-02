Dalai Lama wins his first Grammy award at 90 for his audiobook

Advertisement

New Delhi: Tibetan spiritual leader, Dalai Lama has won his first ever Grammy award for his spoken-word album on February 1 at Los Angeles of United States.

With this award, Dalai Lama has made his history for being the oldest to receive first Annual Grammy award at the age of 90. He stood out uniquely for his contemplative content and artistic collaboration.

The award winning album ‘Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’ was made in collaboration with sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, falls under category of Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording.

Advertisement

The album features reflections on mindfulness, harmony, compassion, health, and the interdependence of all life which includes the thoughts gathered and recorded over recent years. Dalai Lama is the spokesperson of the album. It starts with a soothing voice with innovative musical textures.

14th Dalai Lama, also known as Tenzin Gyatso, is the highest ranked spiritual leader. He is also known as a world figure for peace, compassion, and non-violence. He was born on July 6, 1935 in Taktser, Amdo, Tibet. He had been awarded with Nobel Peace Prize in the year 1989 for his non-violent struggle for the liberation of Tibet and his advocacy for human rights and environmental protection.

Apart from Dalai Lama, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, and Kendrick Lamar also received Annual Grammy award.