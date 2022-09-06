Cyrus Mistry suffered injuries to his head and heart and had polytrauma, reveals primary post-mortem report

Mumbai: The primary post-mortem report of Cyrus P. Mistry, who died in a car accident last Sunday, is said to have been received by the doctors of JJ Hospital in Mumbai. Cyrus Mistry’s primary post-mortem report revealed that he had suffered injuries to his head and heart and had polytrauma, which occurs when a person sustains multiple injuries to vital internal organs.

However, the final post-mortem report, which is slated to be out after two days, is expected to specify the exact reason behind the industrialist’s death.

Doctors had reportedly taken eight samples from Mistry’s body for the post-mortem, which was conducted on camera. Besides, his viscera samples have been preserved.

On the other hand, Mistry’s last rites were conducted at Worli crematorium in Mumbai earlier today.

It is to be noted here that the 54-year-old business tycoon died along with his friend Jahangir Pandole in a road accident when their speeding car hit a divider on a bridge near Palgarh on the outskirts of Mumbai on Sunday. Mistry’s other friend travelling with him, Darius Pandole, and his doctor-wife Anahita Pandole, who was driving the car, were injured in the crash.

Both Darius and Anahita are currently under treatment at Sir HN Reliance Foundation and Research Centre Hospital in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Palghar police have started an investigation into the matter. They are verifying the footages of the CCTV cameras of the Mercedes car in which Mistry was travelling.

