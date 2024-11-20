Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall predicted

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Department has forecast a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. A cyclonic circulation is predicted over the Bay of Bengal. The cyclone is expected to be formed in the South Andaman Sea on the November 21.

It will intensify further on November 23 and turn into a low pressure over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Then, it is likely to intensify further by moving west-northwestwards. The Meteorological Department has predicted that it will turn into a depression within two days.

It is further worth mentioning that, cold is likely to increase following the cyclonic circulations that are generally formed in the months of December and January. The night temperature is slightly lower than normal, which is why cold is being experienced all over the state.

There shall however be no significant change in the nighttime temperature for the next five days said the IMD. Fog is likely to occur at some places. Fog will be seen in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam and Sambalpur districts. The minimum temperature recorded in Phulbani was 10 degrees.

