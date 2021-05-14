Cyclone Tauktae To Move Towards Gujarat Coast: IMD

By WCE 7
cyclone tauktae
Representational Photo: IANS

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning that a low pressure area has formed over the Arabian Sea which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours and make a land fall near Gujarat coast on May 18.

According to reports, it is likely to bring heavy rainfall over Lakshadweep, Kerala and isolated areas across Tamil Nadu from Friday to Sunday, whereas over coastal and adjoining ghat districts of Karnataka from Friday to Monday and at a few places over South Konkan and Goa on Sunday and Monday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced that the state administration is on alert and fully prepared if the possible cyclone hits the state.

The IMD has advised the fishermen along the west coast against heading out to sea as the side is expected to witness rough conditions and heavy rainfall. Further, those who are already out at sea have been advised to reach the shore by the night of May 12.

