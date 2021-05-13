Gandhinagar: The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) has warned that there might be a formation of a cyclonic storm near the western parts of Gujarat in the Arabian Sea on or around May 18, giving shape to the first cyclonic storm of 2021, which would be named ‘Tauktae’. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced that the state administration is on alert and fully prepared if the possible cyclone hits the state.

Around May 14, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Arabian sea and is likely to move north and northwestward across the Southeast Arabian sea adjoining the Lakshadweep islands by May 15. It is expected to intensify further thereafter into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea around May 16.

The cyclone is expected to continue to move north-north westwards for some more time with further intensification, and in the course, areas like Lakshadweep, the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra are likely to be impacted. There is a possibility that it will change its course towards Kutch and South Pakistan, which could mean that the coastal areas of Gujarat might be hit by the cyclone on May 17 or 18. If this formation occurs then it will be named Tauktae.

The IMD, through a tweet, has advised the fishermen along the west coast against heading out to sea, as the side is expected to witness rough conditions and heavy rainfall. Further, those who are already out at sea have been advised to reach the shore by the night of May 12.

Rupani held a meeting and asked officials of the coastal districts in the state to remain alert and take necessary safety measures.

The word ‘Tauktae’ is suggested by Myanmar, which means gecko, a lizard known for its distinctive vocalizations, from a new list of 169 names released by the agency last year.