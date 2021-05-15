New Delhi: The cyclonic storm Tauktae is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic Storm by 5.30 pm today and further into a very severe cyclonic storm by 11.30 am on Sunday. It will move north-northwestwards and reach near Gujarat coast by morning of May 18 with a wind speed of up to 150 to 160 kmph gusting to 175 kmph, informed Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday.

The storm is over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast & east central Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards and lay centred over east central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area, further added IMD.

The storm lay centred at about 100 km north-northwest of Amini Divi, 290 km west-northwest of Kannur (Kerala), 1010 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat).

The IMD has alerted the state along the western coast. It said the Lakshadweep Islands will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 15 and heavy falls at isolated places on May 16. Heavy to very heavy falls are expected at a few places on May 15 and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on May 16-17.

The ghat districts of Tamil Nadu are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy falls and extremely heavy falls at isolated places are very likely on May 14 and 15. Karnataka (coastal and adjoining ghat districts) are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few paces with extremely heavy falls at isolated places on May 15 and heavy falls at isolated places on May 16. Konkan and Goa are expected to receive heavy to very heavy falls on May 15-16.

The IMD has further advised the fishermen along the west coast against heading out to sea as the side is expected to witness rough conditions and heavy rainfall. Further, those who are already out at sea have been advised to reach the shore by the night of May 12.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Bhubaneswar shall leave for Gujarat in order to be prepared for any destruction that might cause due to the severe cyclone Tauktae that has been forecasted to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm.