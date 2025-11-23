Cyclone over Bay of Bengal: Well marked Low pressure area formed, Rain alert issued

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The low pressure area which was formed over Strait of Malacca and adjoining South Andaman Sea has turned into a well marked low pressure area today that is November 23, 2025.

The well marked low pressure area will very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea on November 24, 2025.

Then it will continue to move further west-northwestwards and very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over southeast Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours.

Advertisement

Under the influence of the low pressure, light to moderate rainfall will be witnessed at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Nicobar Islands on November 23.

Similarly, the rainfall activity would gradually increase and heavy to very heavy rainfall will be witnessed at isolated places on 24th to 25th November over Nicobar Islands.