Cyclone Montha crossed coast near Narasapuram between Machilipatnam and Kakinada

Amaravati: Cyclone Montha crossed the coast near Narasapuram, between Machilipatnam and Kakinada, at around midnight between 11:32 PM and 12:30 AM, and has since moved northwestward, said Dr Karuna Sagar, a scientist at the Meteorological Department in Amaravati.

According to Dr. Karuna Sagar, it weakened into a cyclonic storm by 2:30 a.m. today. It will continue moving north-northwestward and enter the state of Telangana.

“The severe cyclonic storm over central Bengal moved west-northwestwards and it crossed yesterday over Andhra Pradesh coast, especially south of the Kakinada, near to the Narsapur, So it crossed around midnight, 11.30 to 12.30, and further it moved northwestwards and it weakened into the cyclonic storm by 2.30 a.m. of today. So it will continue towards moving the north-northwestwards, and it will enter into the Telangana region also, we are expecting like that,” Sagar told ANI.

Speaking at the IMD’s Amaravati office, the scientist stated that severe weather is anticipated, including extreme rainfall. A significant amount of rainfall is expected to continue through the afternoon.

“We can expect today also very severe weather, especially the winds and rainfall may continue. Particularly we can see here, today we can expect extreme rainfall. Of course, there is a lot of rainfall activity from yesterday night onwards, so it will continue even today, till the afternoon,” said Sagar.

The IMD scientist indicated that a red warning has been issued for several districts, including Nellore, Nandyal, Prakasham, Palnadu, NTR, and Guntur. Neighbouring districts such as Bapatla, Krishna, Eluru, and West Godavari are also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Hence, an orange warning has been issued for the neighbouring districts. For Rayalseema district, a heavy rainfall is expected.

“Since already heavy rainfall happened, extremely heavy rainfall happened, even today, small amount of rainfall also caused a lot of damage. So that’s why we are giving red warning to these districts, Nellore, Nandyal, Prakasham, Palnadu, NTR, and Guntur districts. The neighbouring districts like Bapatla, Krishna, Ellore, West Godavari, we are expecting heavy to very heavy rainfall. So that’s why we are giving orange warning. The remaining northern districts, we are expecting one or two places heavy rainfall. Even in the southern districts, like Rayalseema, the completely southern districts, we can expect heavy rainfall,” added Sagar.

Additionally, very strong winds with speeds of 60 to 90 km/h are predicted in districts such as Bapatla, NTR, and Ellore, including some portions of Alur-Setharam and Rajanthi districts, and will extend to Konaseema and Kakinada.

“Also, tomorrow, there is a small possibility for getting heavy rainfall, especially in the north coastal districts, like Ellore and Alur-Setharam, Rajanthi. Today, very strong winds we can expect, especially in the core, along the cyclone track, so the core districts, like right from the Bapatla to NTR, and Ellore, even some portion of the Alur-Setharam, Rajanthi districts, and till Konaseema, Kakinada. We can expect very strong winds, almost like 60 to 90 kmph,” mentioned Sagar.

Meanwhile, in the Guntur district, strong winds uprooted trees. Officials from the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) and the police promptly removed the fallen trees and cleared the roads, ensuring smooth traffic flow.

Additionally, boats remain anchored at Visakhapatnam fishing harbour on october 29 as heavy rainfall lashed the city amid high tidal waves as Cyclone Montha gained in strength.

In addition to Andhra Pradesh, Odisha is also experiencing the effects of Cyclone Montha. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced on October 28 that 11,396 people had been evacuated. To address the Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) ‘Montha’, 30 teams from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRF) and five teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed as part of the emergency response measures.

The Union Health Ministry reviewed preparedness measures for Cyclone Montha with senior officials of the eastern coastal States, including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, an official statement said. The Ministry has extended full support to the States, assuring all necessary assistance for an effective emergency medical response, the Health Ministry wrote on X. (ANI)