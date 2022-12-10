Cyclone Mandous makes landfall, heavy rainfall in various states

Chennai: Cyclonic storm Mandous lay at 10:30 PM over Southwest Bay Of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts about 30 km Southeast of Mamallapuram. The cloud spiral bands are entered into land areas of the coast. Landfall process commenced with system center still at sea. It centered at 11:30 PN close to north Tamil Nadu coast about 15 km South east to Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram) and 60 km South-Southeast of Chennai.

Cyclone Mandous crossed north Tamil Nadu coast close to Mahabalipuram and centered at 01:30 AM about 30 km South-Southwest of Chennai. The rear sector of the cyclone began moving towards land.

The rear sector of Cyclone Mandous moved into land and landfall process was completed around 5:30 AM. It is very likely to move nearly westnorth-westwards and gradually weaken into a deep depression during next 2 hours and into a depression by noon of 10th December.

Twelve shelter homes have been readied near coastal areas in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district.

The Tamil Nadu Education Department declared another holiday on Saturday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram , Cuddallore and Ranipet districts.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared rains in these districts of Tamil Nadu and issued a red alert in Kancheepuram, Chengalapattu, and Villupuram.

Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Center (DMC) has said that more than 1,300 houses in various parts of the island country have been damaged by cyclonic storm Mandous.

The DMC on Friday added that 4,335 people from 1,302 families in eight districts of Sri Lanka have been affected by the storm, which brought heavy rains and cold weather to the South Asian country, Xinhua news agency reported.

The DMC requested Sri Lankans to take precautions until further notice.