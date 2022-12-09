Cyclone Mandous likely to make landfall today in Tamil Nadu, says IMD

Chennai: Cyclone Mandous is likely to hit north Tamil Nadu coast around Mamallapuram late at night on December 9, 2022 according to IMD. It is also likely to bring heavy rain and strong winds.

The cyclone lay over the southwest Bay of Bengal about 270km east-southeast of Karaikal. It will move west northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and the adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a windspeed of 65-75 kmph.

The weather department has warned of heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Andhra Pradesh and NDRF teams have been put on alert. Schools and colleges will be closed on Friday in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. Schools and colleges in the areas of Chennai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Vellore will remain shut.

According to IMD, cyclone Mandous is very likely to maintain its intensity of a severe Cyclonic Storm during next 06 hours and then weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm thereafter.

IMD had declared a yellow warning for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry in view of cyclone Mandous.