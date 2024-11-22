Cyclone Fengal update: See the path and landfall details here

Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Fengal is likely to get heavy rainfall. The meteorological model system is expected to intensify into a depression by November 24 and progress into a deep depression or cyclonic storm over the southeast Bay of Bengal by November 25.

It is expected to intensify into a low-pressure system between November 22 and 23. It is worth mentioning here that, November storms in the Bay of Bengal generally head towards Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. However, Fengal is predicted to make landfall in northern Sri Lanka between November 26 and 27.

The cyclone has been named Cyclone Fengal by Saudi Arabia. A group of 13 countries selects neutral names for cyclones in the Atlantic and the Southern Hemisphere. The naming sequence begins with Bangladesh, then India, Iran, Maldives, and Myanmar. Subsequently, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

The ECMWF model predicts the system will reach depression status by November 24 and move west-northwestward, crossing the Tamil Nadu coast as a depression around November 26. As the system intensifies, significant rainfall and gusty winds are expected in parts of South India, particularly Tamil Nadu.

“Low pressure will likely form in the southeast Bay of Bengal this weekend then can strengthen to a cyclonic storm before possibly striking southern Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu or Sri Lanka later next week,” Jason Nicholls the Lead International Forecaster, Senior Meteorologist, International forecasting manager Accu Weather said in an X post.

