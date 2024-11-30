Cyclone Fengal to make landfall near Puducherry in the evening

Chennai: Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall close to Puducherry, along the Tamil Nadu coast by Saturday evening said the IMD. Rough sea have been witnessed due to the impact of cyclone Fengal off the coast of Tamil Nadu.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall close to Puducherry, along the Tamil Nadu coast by today evening. The speed of wind would be around 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph. The formation has turned into a cyclonic storm. Coastal districts of North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The government authorities advised the public not to visit beaches in the metropolis, including Marina Beach, Pattinapakkam and Edward Elliot Beach. The tourist spots in Puducherry have been closed as a precautionary measure, owing to the cyclone Fengal.

On November 30, there will be heavy rainfall in the interior area of Tamil Nadu. Red alert has been issued in view of heavy rainfall, further said the IMD. Reports said that schools in Tamil Nadu are closed in the following districts namely: Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpet, Ariyalur, Sivagangai and Pudukottai. Both schools and colleges are closed in Villupuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Ramanathapuram and Trichy.

The cyclone has been named Cyclone Fengal by Saudi Arabia. A group of 13 countries selects neutral names for cyclones in the Atlantic and the Southern Hemisphere. The naming sequence begins with Bangladesh, then India, Iran, Maldives, and Myanmar. Subsequently, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.