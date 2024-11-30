Cyclone Fengal to hit Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts soon with 90 kmph winds

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that Cyclone Fengal is likely to cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph, within the next 3 to 4 hours.

“The Cyclonic Storm ‘FENGAL’ [pronounced as FEINJAL] over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-southwestwards at a speed of 7 kmph over the past 6 hours and was centered at 1730 IST today, 30th November 2024, over the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the north Tamil Nadu coast near latitude 12.2°N and longitude 80.3°E. It was located approximately 40 km from the coast, 50 km south-southeast of Mahabalipuram, 60 km east-northeast of Puducherry, and 90 km south of Chennai,” the IMD stated in a post on X.

“Latest observations indicate that the forward sector of the cyclone’s spiral bands has entered land. The storm is expected to move west-southwestwards, crossing the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, close to Puducherry, as a cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph, within the next 3 to 4 hours,” the post updated at 7:30 pm added.

As a precaution, Chennai Airport authorities have extended the suspension of operations until 4 am on 1st December.

“A team of senior officials is closely monitoring the situation to ensure the earliest possible resumption of operations as weather conditions improve. A WebEx meeting was held at 1630 hrs on 30th November 2024, involving stakeholders and officials from the IMD,” Chennai Airport posted on X.

“During the meeting, the IMD provided updates suggesting landfall around 2030 hrs, with adverse weather conditions persisting until 2330 hrs. After consulting the AAI Headquarters and stakeholders, it was decided to extend the closure of operations via a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) until 0400 IST on 1st December 2024. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for updates on flight schedules,” the post added.

Earlier in the day, the authorities had announced airport operations would be suspended from 12:30 pm to 7:00 pm. This suspension has now been extended.

Several flights to and from Chennai were disrupted on Friday due to adverse weather conditions. Airlines issued travel advisories regarding their services.

“Flights to and from Chennai are affected due to inclement weather and heavy rains,” Air India said in an X post.

IndiGo also issued a travel advisory, noting disruptions across multiple cities.

“The current weather conditions continue to affect flights to/from Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Tuticorin, and Madurai, with impacts now extending to Tirupati and Visakhapatnam,” IndiGo stated in an X post.

Meanwhile, heavy rains caused by Cyclone Fengal have also disrupted train services, with the Southern Railway announcing changes.

The Dr. MGR Chennai Central-Jolarpettai Yelagiri Express (Train No. 16089), scheduled to depart at 17:55 hrs today, has been fully canceled.

The Gorakhpur-Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) Raptisagar Express (Train No. 12511), which departed from Gorakhpur at 06:35 hrs on 29th November, will be diverted via Korukkupet and Perambur, skipping its scheduled stop at Dr. MGR Chennai Central. The train will make an additional stop at Perambur, with arrival and departure timings at 23:30 and 23:35, respectively.

Similarly, the Dhanbad-Alappuzha Express (Train No. 13351), which departed from Dhanbad at 11:35 hrs on 29th November, will also be diverted via Korukkupet and Perambur, skipping its Chennai Central stop. It will have an additional stoppage at Perambur, with timings at 23:50 (arrival) and 23:55 (departure).

Passengers are advised to stay updated with railway authorities and plan their journeys accordingly.

