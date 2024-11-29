Cyclone Fengal still 300-350 km away from Tamil Nadu coastline

Delhi: On Cyclone Fengal the Indian MeT Department said that the formation is still 300 kms to 350 kms away from the Tamil Nadu coastline.

According to reports, the IMD Head Ananda Das said, “As far as the impact of the cyclone is concerned, slight rainfall has started. It is still 300-350 km away from the coastline of Tamil Nadu.”

The landfall is expected tomorrow evening on the coast of Tamil Nadu. The speed of wind would be 70-80 kmph gusting to 90kmph. It has turned into a cyclonic storm. Coastal districts of North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh will receive heavy rainfall.

On November 30, there will be heavy rainfall in the interior area of Tamil Nadu. Red alert has been issued in view of heavy rainfall. Further details awaited. Reports said that schools in Tamil Nadu are closed in the following districts namely: Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpet, Ariyalur, Sivagangai and Pudukottai. Both schools and colleges are closed in Villupuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Ramanathapuram and Trichy.

The cyclone has been named Cyclone Fengal by Saudi Arabia. A group of 13 countries selects neutral names for cyclones in the Atlantic and the Southern Hemisphere. The naming sequence begins with Bangladesh, then India, Iran, Maldives, and Myanmar. Subsequently, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.