Cyclone Fengal update: 3 killed in Chennai, Puducherry records highest rainfall in 30 years

Chennai: Four people were electrocuted in separate rain-related incidents in Chennai as Cyclone Fengal brought heavy rainfall after making landfall along the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast on Saturday evening. The heavy rain triggered flooding in several parts of the city.

According to reports, two guest workers, a conservancy worker and a motor pump operator died in separate rain-related incidents. Meanwhile a visual editor of Rajinikanth-starrer Lal Salaam was injured in another incidents on Saturday after coming in contact with live wires.

Meanwhile, Puducherry has received the highest rainfall of 30 years with a record 44 cm rain. However, no immediate reports of major damage were reported in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The Chennai airport, which was shut for 16 hours due to the cyclone, reopened at 1 am on Sunday, but many flights suffered cancellations and delays. The first flight to land at the Chennai airport was Kuwait Airways at 4:08 am and the airline’s flight departed Chennai at 5:18 am.

Since Saturday, incessant rain had been pounding Chennai, its nearby districts and Puducherry as the cyclone made landfall, impacting public transport, including bus, train and flight services, and people living in vulnerable areas were shifted to safe shelters by authorities.

The cyclone remained stationary over north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts and was expected to weaken into a deep depression in the next six hours, according to the IMD.

Puducherry recorded its highest rainfall of 46 cm in the last 30 years. This was the highest rainfall in Puducherry since the Union Territory had received 21 cm of rainfall on October 31, 2004.