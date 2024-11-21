Cyclone Fengal: IMD predicts heavy rains in Tamil Nadu amid developing LPA

By Himanshu
Cyclone Fengal
Photo credit: Down To Earth

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that an upper-air cyclonic circulation has been identified over the Equatorial Indian Ocean near the Sumatra coast and the adjoining South Andaman Sea. This system is likely to evolve into a low-pressure area by November 23.

As per a meteorological model the system is expected to intensify into a depression by November 24 and progress into a deep depression or cyclonic storm over the southeast Bay of Bengal by November 25.

Another model suggests the system could intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by November 25.

The ECMWF model predicts the system will reach depression status by November 24 and move west-northwestward, crossing the Tamil Nadu coast as a depression around November 26.

As the system intensifies, significant rainfall and gusty winds are expected in parts of South India, particularly Tamil Nadu.

