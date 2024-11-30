Cyclone Fengal: Heavy rains lash Chennai, CMRL teams tackle flooding

Chennai: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has deployed officials and teams across all Phase 2 project sites to monitor Cyclone Fengal and address flooding.

CMRL stated that heavy rains have caused waterlogging in Karapakkam, and its teams are on-site to pump out the water.

“Heavy rains have led to waterlogging in Karapakkam. Our dedicated teams are on the ground, using high-powered 100 hp and 40 hp pumps to clear the water. The situation is gradually coming under control. CMRL has stationed officials and their teams across all Phase 2 project sites for full-time monitoring of Cyclone Fengal and to tackle flooding,” CMRL tweeted.

The Phase-II corridors connect the northern, southern, eastern, and western parts of Chennai, passing through key areas such as Madhavaram, Perambur, Thirumayilai, Adyar, Sholinganallur, SIPCOT, Kodambakkam, Vadapalani, Porur, Villivakkam, Anna Nagar, and St. Thomas Mount. These corridors provide connectivity to numerous industrial, commercial, residential, and institutional hubs, offering effective public transport for the workforce in these clusters and linking various parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Cyclonic Storm Fengal is expected to cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on Saturday evening, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph.

According to the IMD, Cyclone Fengal, located over the southwest Bay of Bengal, is moving west-northwestwards at 10 kmph. It is currently positioned near latitude 12.3°N and longitude 80.7°E, approximately 100 km east-northeast of Puducherry and 100 km southeast of Chennai.

“It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, near Puducherry, as a cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph, on the evening of November 30. A slowdown in the system’s movement is possible as it approaches the coast. The system is under continuous observation,” the IMD stated.

The IMD also predicted wind speeds ranging from 70-90 kmph during landfall in regions from Tiruvallur to Mayiladuthurai. On Sunday, coastal areas from Tiruvallur to Nagapattinam districts are expected to experience wind speeds of 50-70 kmph.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu as the cyclone approaches. In Chennai, visuals showed waterlogged roads due to incessant rainfall. Several areas, including New Washermanpet, the Gemini Flyover, and Mount Road, reported ankle-deep waterlogging, causing slow traffic and difficulties for vehicles, including cars and two-wheelers.

