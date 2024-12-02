Cyclone Fengal effect: Landslide in Tamil Nadu 7 people missing

Thiruvananthapuram: Seven people from two families have been allegedly been buried in a landslide in Thiruvananthapuram district in Tamil Nadu. The landslide was caused due to the rain caused by the cyclone. Police, SDRF and NDRF teams are engaged in a warlike manner to rescue the people buried under the ground.

According to reports, a landslide occurred in BOC Nagar under the Annamalaiyar hills in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday evening. The landslide occurred due to Cyclone Fengal in the district. Due to the heavy rains in the monsoon, waterlogging has occurred in various parts of Chennai.

District Collector D. Bhaskar Pandian said that five children are among the people trapped inside the house. No trace of them has been found. Rescue operations are underway by the district administration. Locals have been shifted to safer places.

It is worth noting that the sea cyclone ‘Fengal’ hit the sea coast between Karaikal in Puducherry and Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu last night. Normal life has been disrupted due to heavy rains in various areas due to the impact of Cyclone Fengal. Roads are in a state of emergency. The army has come forward to rescue the stranded people.

Air services were also affected due to the impact of the cyclone. Chennai airport was closed on Sunday. The airport has resumed operations after the cyclone made landfall. However, it is reported that many flights have been affected.

