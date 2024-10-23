Cyclone Dana: Kolkata airport suspends flight operations for 15 hours from 6 pm on Oct 24th

Kolkata: The flight operations from Kolkata airport has been suspended for a period of 15 hours, informed Kolkata Airport earlier today. This measure has been taken in order to avoid any adverse situations due to the upcoming cyclone Dana.

In view of the Cyclone ‘Dana’ the Kolkata airport has suspended flight operations from 6pm on 24th October to 9am on 25th October. Due to the upcoming cyclone, heavy winds along with heavy to very heavy rainfall have been predicted in Kolkata.

Cyclone Dana Update

The cyclonic storm “DANA” (pronounced as Dana) over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal has moved northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred over the eastcentral & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal near latitude 16.9° N and longitude 89.1°E, about 460 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 490 km south-southeast of Dhamara (Odisha) and 540 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal).

It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by early morning of 24th and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara (Odisha) during night of 24th to morning of 25th October, 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.