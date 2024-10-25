Cyclone Dana: Flight operations resume from West Bengal airport

Kolkata (West Bengal): Flight operations resumed at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata at 8:50 am on Friday, said reliable reports.

The services were suspended since yesterday said reports due to Cyclone Dana. Flight operations also resumed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata. The landfall process of Cyclone ‘Dana’ began in the early hours between Bhitarkanika in the Kendrapara district and Dhamra in Bhadrak, with a wind speed of around 110 kmph.

Ahead of the anticipated landfall of the cyclone the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar had announced suspension of flight operations from 5:00 pm on October 24 to 9 am Friday. According to the Bhubaneswar Airport Director, Prasanna Pradhan, flight operations will resume from 8:00 am instead of 9:00 am.

Turbulent sea, gusty winds and rainfall hit Dhamra and Bhadrak as Cyclone made landfall in the early hours today.

Districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore and Jagatsinghpur witnessing wind speeds of 110 kmph and extremely heavy rain.

“The landfall process would continue for the next one to two hours,” the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in an update at 8:30 am. The weather department added that the likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm by today forenoon.

Also Read: Air operations resume at Bhubaneswar Airport in Odisha