Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ in Arabian Sea likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today informed that the deep depression over the east-central Arabian Sea has intensified into a cyclonic storm ” Biparjoy” on Tuesday night. IMD predicted that the cyclonic storm named ‘Biparjoy’ by Bangladesh will likely move nearly northwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm in the next six hours.

The cyclone Biparjoy will further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours. The Meteorological Centre has posted a tweet regarding the cyclone that says, “Cyclonic storm “Biparjoy” over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea at 0230 IST of 07 June near lat 12.5°N and lon 66.0°E, about 900km WSW of Goa. Likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into SCS during next 06 hour.”

The cyclone will over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea will likely move nearly northwards and intensify gradually into a severe cyclonic storm during next six hours. It will further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over east-central Arabian sea in subsequent 24 hours.

Now the storm is centered 600 km west-southwest from the coast of Goa, 1020 km south-west from the coast of Mumbai. However, the Indian Meteorological Department has not made any predictions about where it will touch the coast.

Sea conditions are likely to be very high along and off the Kerala-Karnataka coasts and Lakshadweep-Maldives areas on June 6 and Konkan-Goa-Maharashtra coasts from June 8 to June 10.

As a result of this, the wind speed will be 80 to 90 km per hour in the East Central Arabian Sea and the adjacent West Central and Southeast Arabian Sea. The wind speed will reach 105-125 kmph by evening. The maximum wind speed is 145 to 155 and is likely to reach 170 km after the cyclone turns into a very severe cyclonic storm. Fishermen have been banned from going to the Arabian Sea from today till June 11th due to the turbulent sea. Fishermen out at sea have been advised to return to the coast.