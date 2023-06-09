Cyclone Biparjoy gathering strength, expected to intensify further

Gujarat: Cyclone Biporjoy, the very severe cyclonic storm would intensify further and move north-northwestwards, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Due to the cyclone, the wind speed may go up to 45 to 55 kms/hr from June 10- June 12. The speed may also touch the 65 kms/hr mark.

The cyclone would bring light rains and thunderstorms in coastal regions, including south Gujarat and Saurashtra. All ports have been asked to hoist distant warning signal.

In view of Cyclone Biparjoy, the District Disaster Management Authority of Thiruvananthapuram banned fishing, coastal transport, and tourism in the coastal areas.

The decision from DDMA came after IMD informed that Cyclone Biparjoy has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm.

The ban has been imposed in the coastal areas of the district until further notice due to the possibility of rough seas and high waves.

The India Meteorological Department is tracking the movement of cyclone Biparjoy on a real time basis, said reports.