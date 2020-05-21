Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Odisha and West Bengal on Friday to conduct an aerial survey of the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan, informed Prime MInister’s office (PMO) on Thursday evening.

Tomorrow, PM @narendramodi will travel to West Bengal and Odisha to take stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Amphan. He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 21, 2020

Sources in the PMO said that Modi will arrive at Kolkata airport at 10:30 am. Then from there, he will take a special survey with Banerjee and make an aerial survey of North 24 and South 24 Parganas districts and assess the damage.

Sources say that Prime Minister Modi will also go to Odisha after West Bengal. There he will conduct an aerial survey of the devastation caused by the cyclone in the state with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at around 1.30 pm.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier urged the Prime Minister to visit the state and help rebuild the affected areas from scratch.

Amphan made its landfall in West Bengal on Wednesday afternoon and caused severe damages in various parts of the state and northern part of Odisha.