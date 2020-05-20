Cyclone Amphan made a landfall in West Bengal: Watch

Severe cyclonic storm Amphan made a landfall in West Bengal on Wednesday afternoon. The cyclone is said to be one of the worst to form over the Bay of Bengal in many years.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra said the eye of the cyclone, which is 30 km in diameter, has touched the land.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that Amphan’s landfall process began in Sundarbans in West Bengal in the afternoon on Wednesday and is expected to continue till the evening.

“Super Cyclone ‘Amphan’ is currently crossing the West Bengal coast between Digha and Hatiya close to Sunderbans. Half of the eye of Super Cyclone ‘Amphan’ has entered the land and the entire eye will be over land in one hour,” the weather agency stated in the bulletin at 5.30 p.m.

(With inputs from IANS)